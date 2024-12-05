A Yellow Weather Warning has been issued for South Tyneside with a ‘danger to life’ from strong winds as Storm Darragh gets set to unleash his wrath on the borough.

The Met Office has issued the weather warning to come into force on Friday December 6 at 3pm and is set to remain in place until 6am on Sunday December 8.

The current forecast for South Tyneside indicates that winds could reach 70mph on Saturday afternoon.

A statement on the Met Office website said: “Strong winds associated with Storm Darragh is likely to lead to some disruption and damage.

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. It is likely that some roads and bridges could close, with impacts from falling trees.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for wind for South Tyneside. | National World

“There is also a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Journey times are also likely to be longer, with cancellations, as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.”

The public are also being warned about the risk of injuries.

The Met Office spokesperson added: “There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties

“There is also a small risk of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.”

The current Met Office forecast for South Tyneside suggests winds will increase throughout Friday night and early Saturday morning which will be accompanied by predominantly heavy rain.

Windspeeds are forecast to peak on Saturday between Midday and 9pm with winds gusting between 67mph and 70mph.

Winds will gradually ease throughout Sunday morning but will still be gusting in excess of 40mph.

This is the current Met Office forecast at the time of writing and may be subject to change.