Weather: When South Tyneside temperatures will rise again according to the Met Office
Temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing for a while yet.
The North East has braced for cold weather this week, but no one seemed to expect the extent of the freezing temperatures we have experienced over the last couple of days.
With ice on the roads, frost on the trees and no one wanting to leave the house to keep themselves warm, we have taken a look at when the temperatures will finally rise again in South Shields.
When will temperatures rise?
The current Met Office forecast is predicting temperatures will not rise above 0°C until Thursday afternoon.
Wednesday will see clear skies throughout the day, although temperatures are only expected to peak at freezing before falling once again as low as -2°C overnight.
Thursday morning will see commuters leave the house in -1°C temperatures and with the mercury only expected to raise to 1°C by 1pm, although this will only last until sunset.
Friday, January 19 will be slightly warmer again, although only to a peak of 4°C in the mid afternoon, although temperatures will not go as low as 0°C.
As for temperatures in the double figures, there is a chance conditions will reach as high as 10°C by Sunday evening, alongside heavy rain.
When are weather warnings in place in South Tyneside this week?
At the time of writing there are two weather warnings in place, these are for snow and ice between midnight and 12 noon on Wednesday, January 17 and between 1am and 12 noon on Thursday, January 17.
The Met Office is telling the public to be wary of ice on pavements while public transport may see delays.