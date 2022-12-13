News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
A wintry South Shields

11 aerial photos of a wintry South Shields after town faces coldest night of 2022 so far and Met Office extends weather warning

Cold weather has turned South Shields into a winter wonderland this December as the town woke up to a blanket of snow and ice.

By Sam Johnson
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 3:50pm

South Tyneside has been hit by an arctic blast as freezing temperatures froze the town in the lead up to Christmas.

Monday (December 12) into the early hours of Tuesday (December 13) saw what is thought to have been the coldest night of 2022 so far, with temperatures dropping as low as -7°c.

Here are 11 aerial photos of a wintry South Shields.

Undefined: readMore

1. Marine park

Snow and ice blanket Marine park, South Shields

Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales

2. Winter wonderland

Temperatures have plummeted over the last week

Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales

3. Let it snow

South Shields has been facing some of its coldest weather of 2022

Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales

4. Wintry South Shields

A wintry South Shields on Tuesday, December 13

Photo: Owen Humphreys

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
South ShieldsMet OfficeSouth Tyneside