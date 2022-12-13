11 aerial photos of a wintry South Shields after town faces coldest night of 2022 so far and Met Office extends weather warning
Cold weather has turned South Shields into a winter wonderland this December as the town woke up to a blanket of snow and ice.
South Tyneside has been hit by an arctic blast as freezing temperatures froze the town in the lead up to Christmas.
Monday (December 12) into the early hours of Tuesday (December 13) saw what is thought to have been the coldest night of 2022 so far, with temperatures dropping as low as -7°c.
Here are 11 aerial photos of a wintry South Shields.
