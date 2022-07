Sunseekers made the most of the heatwave, with temperatures predicted to top 30C.

And there’s more to come, with the Met Office forecasting that tomorrow (Tuesday, July 19) will be even hotter.

Our photographer was out and about at the seafront today.

Did he spot you?

1. A busy day The beach is packed Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

2. Just chillin' Keith Edigington, David and Deborah Humphreys and Vilma Edgington enjoy the sun Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

3. Park Life Ann Robson and Paige Robson in South Marine Park Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales

4. Soaking up the sun Alan and Ann Scott of South Shields Photo: Kevin Brady Photo Sales