If you’re planning on some Christmas shopping in South Tyneside this weekend, conditions are set to stay bright and clear but with the possibility of ice as temperatures continue to drop below freezing on Saturday and Sunday.

The bitterly cold wind and weather is brought to the UK as arctic air flows south between the high and low pressure systems and over the country.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to remain low for several days, with overnight lows of -5C in many towns and city centres across the country.

Temperatures will stay low in South Tyneside this weekend

On Saturday, December 10, South Tyneside will see a clear and sunny day with highs of just 1°, dropping below freezing to -1°c overnight.