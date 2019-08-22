Bank holiday weather: South Shields set to sizzle in scorching temperatures as UK prepares for heatwave
Nothing says "British bank holiday" like a rain coat, cancelled plans, and a bit of drizzle.
But don't worry - all is not lost for the August bank holiday weekend.
Forecasters are predicting a scorcher for South Shields, with highs of 23°C starting on Friday, August 23 and running all the way through until Monday, August 26.
So grab the suncream and head out to the beach or the park for an ice cream - an outdoorsy weekend is definitely on the cards.
The sun will have his hat on all throughout Saturday, August 24 and Bank Holiday Monday with some cloud creeping up inbetween.
And it could be a record-breaking day on Monday too, with forecasters expecting up to 33°C in parts of the country.
The current highest temperature on record for the UK during the Late Summer Bank holiday weekend is 31.5˚C recorded at Heathrow, London in 2001.
Friday: Sunshine is forecast for much of Friday, with cloudy intervals expected in the early morning, late afternoon and evening. After an unsettled few weeks, we can get ready to enjoy the hot weather!
Saturday: Clear conditions and sunny skies with highs of 23°C for Saturday. A day to hit the beer garden and catch some rays while enjoying your favourite tipple.
Sunday: More of the cloudy stuff is expected on Sunday - but it's not taking away from the mild weather. It will stay at around 20°C throughout the afternoon.
Monday: Another cloudless day - back to the beach! Lap up the last of the 20°Cs before work begins again.