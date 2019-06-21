Britain to bask in summer heatwave next week - but North East could miss out summer sun
There is finally a bout of summer sun on its way to the UK, but as the country stocks up for the hot weather and heads for the garden, the North East is set to be left out – again!
Met Office forecast for next week shows the start of a heatwave in the south, with temperatures creeping up to a practically-tropical 28°C.
While summer may be getting started elsewhere in the country, forecast predicts that our region looks to be left behind with bouts of cloud, a chance of showers and very little sun to speak of.
Much of the UK will face hot and humid conditions from Tuesday, June 25 onwards.
As it stands, weather in the North East will remain mild, with the top temperature currently predicted to be 16°C – far cry from the near-30°Cs of elsewhere in the country.
It looks like the best we can hope for is not too much rain.