Great North Run: Met Office predicting warm weather for runners as forecast updated

Training plans are now winding down for runners, and all eyes are now on the big day - but will the weather play its part?

Plans are now being put in place for the day of the Great North Run by participants and spectators alike.

Race week is now upon us, and alongside travel plans, many will be hoping the forecast for the big day will be perfect for runners.

Last year was a very wet Great North Run. . Photo: Shelter. Free to reuse for all LDR partners.

The last two years have seen mixed conditions, with the 2023 edition of the race kicking off in intense heat with torrential downpours occuring later in the afternoon which flooded parts of South Tyneside.

Last year’s event was wet throughout, albeit not to the same extent. Drizzle ran through the day, soaking both runners and their loved ones who still lined the streets to cheer them on.

What is the forecast for the 2025 Great North Run?

This year is currently expected to be a warm experience for those making the pilgrimage from Newcastle to South Shields.

After a week of intermittent showers throughout the working week, the day will start cloudy with sunny spells beginning from aroudn 7am according to the Met Office.

Temperature-wise, overnight lows before the race will fall to 15°C, although this will continuously rise until the late afternoon.

The forecast currently predicts a 30% chance of rainfrom 4am until 1pm, falling to 20% for the remainder of the day.

By the time the race gets underway in Newcastle, temperatures will be at between 18°C and 20°C - conditions which are expected to remain stable throughout the rest of the day until the evening.

Conditions are only thought to fall by 7pm, even this will only see the mercury dip to 18°C with the weather service expecting a further fall to 16°Cby 10pm.

Minimal wind is also expected. Gusts are expected to come from the south and only rise as strong as 23 miles per hour. The morning’s humidity will hover around 85% before falling below 70% around midday.