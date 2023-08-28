There is just under two weeks until one of the region’s largest annual events gets underway, but with thousands of spectators and runners taking to the streets this weekend, will the weather be playing its part for the Great North Run?

What is the Met Office forecast for the Great North Run?

he 2023 edition of the event will be taking place on Sunday, September 10, meaning any day specific predictions are not available yet. The Met Office does however issue a medium to long range forecast which, at the time of writing, runs up until raceday.

The Met Office has issued its Great North Run long term weather forecast.

For this period of early to mid September, the Met Office claims “although uncertainty increases, generally changeable conditions may resume, with northern and western areas most prone to this, while southern and eastern areas are more favoured to hold onto some drier, brighter spells.

"However, occasional showers or spells of rain are still possible here. Temperatures are most likely to be around average overall.”