Great North Run: What you can expect from the weather as thousands hit the road on race day
The sun is set to smile on the thousands of competitors taking part in this year’s Great North Run.
The Met Office says conditions for running look perfect, with a chilly start, to the morning soon giving way to a dry day across the region with some long sunny spells this morning.
This afternoon will be cloudier, but still with some sunshine, and a maximum temperature of 18C.
Tonight will be increasingly cloudy, with some patchy light rain spreading from the west, perhaps more persistent and heavier across the Pennines and Cheviots by Monday morning, and a minimum temperature of 9C.
Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with some more persistent rain on the hills at first, becoming light and patchy in the afternoon, and rier, and becoming brighter in the east. Maximum temperature 16 °C.
Tuesday will see sunny spells and perhaps the odd shower, while Wednesday will be windy with overnight rain clearing to sunshine and showers. Further wind and rain likely to spread east on Thursday.
10am: Sunny. Maximum 10C.
11am: Sunny. Maximum 12C.
Noon: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.
1pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.
2pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 14C.
3pm: Sunny. Maximum 14C.
4pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 14C.
5pm: Sunny. Maximum 14C.
6pm: Sunny. Maximum 14C.
7pm: Sunny intervals. Maximum 13C.
8pm: Partly cloudy. Maximum 13C.
9pm: Cloudy. Maximum 13C.
10pm: Cloudy. Maximum 13C.
11pm: Cloudy. Maximum 13C.