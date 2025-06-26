Heat set to return to South Tyneside this weekend but how hot will it get?
If you are looking to enjoy a day at the beach, a drink in a beer garden or want to fire up the barbecue, then the next few days look set to be warm and dry with plenty of sunshine.
Saturday is currently forecast to be a warm day of sunny spells and around a 10 percent chance of rain. Temperatures are set to rise to 25 degrees Celsius, remaining warm overnight with temperatures falling no lower than 16 degrees Celsius. There will be a fairly strong south westerly breeze.
Sunday will be another warm day with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance of rain throughout the day. Winds will be light and from the South West. Temperatures will rise to 24 degrees Celsius, falling to 16 degrees Celsius overnight.
If you are lucky enough to have long weekend booked off work, then Monday looks set to see temperatures peak at a balmy 27 degrees Celsius. There will be long sunny spells in partly cloudy skies with the chance of rain varying between five and ten percent throughout the majority of the day, increasing to 20 percent by 7pm. There will be a moderate south-westerly wind.
This is the forecast at the time of writing and is subject to change.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.