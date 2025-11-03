Here's your hourly forecast for Bonfire Night and whether it will be a flaming success or a damp squib
But will the weather be turning Guy Fawkes night into a flaming success or a damp squib?
Whether igniting a bonfire or hoping for a spectacular fireworks display the last thing you need is rain putting a dampener on proceedings.
The current forecast looks to be very mild with a high of 16 degrees Celsius, although there is a chance of some rainfall.
Check out the hour by hour Tyne and Wear Met Office forecast for Bonfire Night.
At 4pm the temperature will be a balmy 14 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rainfall. Whilst the temperature remains the same throughout the night, the chance of rainfall increases to 40% at 5pm and 6pm before rising to 50% at 7pm.
Whilst cloud cover will remain, the chance of rainfall decreases throughout the remainder of the night to 40% at 8pm, 30% between 9pm and 10pm, and 20% at 11pm.
Throughout the evening and night, winds will be light, with a gentle breeze.