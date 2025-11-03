With Bonfire Night nearly upon us, many people will be planning to head to one of Tyne and Wear’s organised displays or even setting up your own fireworks in the garden.

But will the weather be turning Guy Fawkes night into a flaming success or a damp squib?

Whether igniting a bonfire or hoping for a spectacular fireworks display the last thing you need is rain putting a dampener on proceedings.

The current forecast looks to be very mild with a high of 16 degrees Celsius, although there is a chance of some rainfall.

Check out the hour by hour Tyne and Wear Met Office forecast for Bonfire Night.

At 4pm the temperature will be a balmy 14 degrees Celsius with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rainfall. Whilst the temperature remains the same throughout the night, the chance of rainfall increases to 40% at 5pm and 6pm before rising to 50% at 7pm.

Whilst cloud cover will remain, the chance of rainfall decreases throughout the remainder of the night to 40% at 8pm, 30% between 9pm and 10pm, and 20% at 11pm.

Throughout the evening and night, winds will be light, with a gentle breeze.