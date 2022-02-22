WEATHER LATEST: Hour-by-hour forecast as Met Office issues Yellow warning for high winds for South Tyneside on Wednesday

A Yellow warning for wind will be in place across South Tyneside from 6am until 3pm on Wednesday, February 23, as Met Office forecasters predict the windy weather will start easing from Friday.

Wednesday is expected to bring some showery rain and gales in addition to the strong winds.

The Met Office said: “A bright but very windy start for most. Gales and rain over hills. A band of showery rain, hill snow and gales moving southeast through the afternoon, clearing by evening. Maximum temperature 10 °C.”

This is your hour-by-hour South Tyneside weather forecast for Wednesday, February 23:

10am: Sunny with gusts of up to 36 mph, 9°C

11am: Sunny with gusts of up to 38 mph, 10°C

12pm: Sunny with gusts of up to 42 mph, 10°C

1pm: Sunny with gusts of up to 44 mph, 10°C

2pm: Sunny with gusts of up to 45 mph, 10°C

3pm: Sunny with gusts of up to 44 mph, 10°C

4pm: Sunny with gusts of up to 43 mph, 10°C

5pm: Showers intervals with gusts of up to 41 mph, 9°C

6pm: Heavy rain with gusts of up to 39 mph, 8°C

7pm: Heavy rain with gusts of up to 33 mph, 7°C

8pm: Heavy rain with gusts of up to 30 mph, 7°C

9pm: Rain with gusts of up to 25 mph, 6°C

10pm: Rain with gusts of up to 27 mph, 6°C

11pm: Rain with gusts of up to 23 mph, 5°C

