Met Office forecast for North East this weekend predicts wet start to June
However, we can only do as much as the conditions allow.
So if you are preparing for a barbeque or a coastline walk, we’re taking a look at the Met Office forecast for the coming days to check out what to expect.
Friday, June 6 is expected to be one of the better days we have seen this week. After showers - some of which were very heavy - over the previous days, the final working day is expected to be overcast with sunny periods into the evening.
Minimal wind is also expected into the afternoon, leaving highs of 16°C as we finish work for the weekend.
As the clearer skies cloud over once again into Saturday morning, wind gusts will die down with darker clouds gathering from 7am.
These darker clouds are likely to result in rainy conditions for most of us as we get the weekend underway. The good news is that these spells are not expected to be continuous, although they may last into the late afternoon.
Combined with temperatures of around 13°C in mid-afternoon, this will likely be the worst day of the weekend weather-wise.
Overnight temperatures into Sunday, June 8 are expected to fall to around 8°C before further mixed conditions as we head towards the new week.
Light rain showers are expected throughout the day with minimal wind and highs of 15°C coming throughout the afternoon. The most rain is expected between 1pm and 4pm according to the current Met Office forecast.
