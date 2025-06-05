Met Office forecast for North East this weekend predicts wet start to June

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:20 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 17:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The first weekend of May is nearly here and many of us will be hoping to kickstart our summer.

However, we can only do as much as the conditions allow.

So if you are preparing for a barbeque or a coastline walk, we’re taking a look at the Met Office forecast for the coming days to check out what to expect.

This seaside town located in the North East of England is home to award-winning fish and chip shops, including family business Colman’s Fish and Chips which has provided residents and visitors to the town with fish and chips for over 100 years.This seaside town located in the North East of England is home to award-winning fish and chip shops, including family business Colman’s Fish and Chips which has provided residents and visitors to the town with fish and chips for over 100 years.
This seaside town located in the North East of England is home to award-winning fish and chip shops, including family business Colman’s Fish and Chips which has provided residents and visitors to the town with fish and chips for over 100 years. | GraemeJBaty - stock.adobe.com

Friday, June 6 is expected to be one of the better days we have seen this week. After showers - some of which were very heavy - over the previous days, the final working day is expected to be overcast with sunny periods into the evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Minimal wind is also expected into the afternoon, leaving highs of 16°C as we finish work for the weekend.

As the clearer skies cloud over once again into Saturday morning, wind gusts will die down with darker clouds gathering from 7am.

These darker clouds are likely to result in rainy conditions for most of us as we get the weekend underway. The good news is that these spells are not expected to be continuous, although they may last into the late afternoon.

Combined with temperatures of around 13°C in mid-afternoon, this will likely be the worst day of the weekend weather-wise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit our newsletter page to sign up for our great range of news and sport emails

Overnight temperatures into Sunday, June 8 are expected to fall to around 8°C before further mixed conditions as we head towards the new week.

Light rain showers are expected throughout the day with minimal wind and highs of 15°C coming throughout the afternoon. The most rain is expected between 1pm and 4pm according to the current Met Office forecast.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Met OfficeNorth EastSpaceWork

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice