It may not have been too long ago that the region saw some impressive temperatures, but the North East may be set for another warm spell soon.

It was initially thought hotter conditions would calm down until around mid May following a warm spell at the start of this month, but the Met Office now thinks we may see more sun before the close of the month.

The weather service’s daily forecast range runs for seven days, giving residents across Tyne and Wear a chance to check out what is happening for the coming few days - and temperatures are set to rise.

Starting on Wednesday, April 23, each day is expected to be warmer than the last until the end of the week, culminating in temperatures pushing towards 20°C over the weekend.

Although skies will be mainly cloudy early in the week, this is expected to keep temperatures high heading into the weekend when skies will clear slightly.

Heading into the final days of April and the first week of May, the medium range forecast reads: Most likely dry and often bright across much of the UK at the start of this period, although more cloud, and some rain are possible across western areas.

“Little changes through the first weekend, although the chance of a few heavy showers increases across the south. Into the following week, it will most probably be high pressure dominated, with large amounts of fine weather, and perhaps the odd heavy shower, especially in the south.

“However, there is a small chance of an alternative scenario coming off, with cloudier and wetter weather more extensive, especially across the south and west of the UK. Winds are most likely to be light, with temperatures probably at or slightly above normal.”

