Met Office forecasters reveal when the weather will get better in the North East
It is typical that half-term comes around and the weather decides that it is going to be windy and rainy.
However, Met Office forecasters have revealed that Tyne and Wear is expected to see some of the warmest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year as conditions look to head upwards of 20°C.
According to the Met Office, today (Wednesday, May 28) will see temperatures rise; however, it will be a cloudy and overcast morning. The overcast conditions are expected to turn into bright spells but there is a chance we could see rain in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to peak at around 17°C.
On Thursday, May 29, temperatures are once again expected to rise to highs of 19°C but we are predicted to see a very wet morning, clearing by lunchtime when overcast skies will return.
As we head into Friday (May 30), the weather is expected improve, with forecasters predicting that we could see cloudy but bright spells throughout the day as temperatures look to hit highs of 20°C.
The Met Office states that it will be more of the same on Saturday, May 31 before temperatures cool slightly on Sunday, with highs of 17°C.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.
It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.