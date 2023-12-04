The warnings comes after snow and ice hit the region over the weekend.

South Tyneside weather: Met Office issues yellow rain warning for South Shields, Hebburn, Jarrow and more

Just 24 hours after snow and ice warnings covered the UK, the North East has been issued with another yellow yellow weather warning from the Met Office.

This edition of the warning from the weather service is for rain and covers Humberside at its most southern point and runs up into Northumberland.

Issued at around 10:30 on Monday morning, the current warning runs from 12 noon until 9am on Tuesday, December 5.

The Met Office is telling the public to expect spray and flooding on roads which are expected to make journey times longer while bus and train services are also likely to be impacted.

Flooding of homes and businesses may also be possible according to the weather service.

The warning comes after a series of additional warnings for snow and ice late last week.

Warnings for rain are also in place along the south coast of England while snow and ice warnings remain in place along the east coast of Scotland.

What is the Met Office forecast for South Tyneside this week?

The Met Office is predicting heavy rain throughout Monday which will only ease towards midday on Tuesday and finally come to an end on Tuesday afternoon.