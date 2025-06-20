The Met Office is warning the North East could be hit by thunderstorms amidst sweltering heat.

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the North East, as intense heat brings the risk of thunder and lightning.

Issued by the Met Office, the warning covers the North East, North West, West Midlands, Wales, Yorkshire and East Midlands.

In force from 3.00pm on Saturday (June 21) until 4.00am on Sunday (June 22), the yellow alert warns that “scattered thunderstorms” may lead to flooding, difficult driving conditions, power cuts and delays to public transport.

In a statement today (Friday, June 20), the Met Office said: “Whilst many places will likely remain dry and unaffected, scattered thunderstorms may develop during Saturday afternoon, lasting through the evening hours, moving northeastwards before eventually clearing to the North Sea by the early hours of Sunday.

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Newcastle. | Jenna Smith/PA Wire

“The most intense thunderstorms could produce frequent lightning, large hail and gusty winds, along with some heavy downpours for a time. This may lead to some surface water impacts in places.”

An amber heat health warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), remains in force across the country until 9.00am on Monday (June 23), with the UKHSA warning that significant impacts are likely across health and social care services due to the high temperatures.

The UKHSA says this could include a rise in deaths, particularly among those ages 65 and over or with health conditions. There may also be impacts on younger age groups and there could be issues managing medicines.