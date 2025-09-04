The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the North East with a risk of flooding and potential lightning strikes.

The yellow weather warning for thunderstorms is in place until 5pm this evening (September 4).

A statement on the Met Office website warns of an “area of heavy showers and thunderstorms, moving northeast which may cause some localised flooding”.

A spokesperson said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

The Met Office also warned of the risk of disruption to transport and travel.

The spokesperson added: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures .

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.”

The current Met Office forecast for Sunderland, Newcastle and South Shields shows a 90% chance of heavy rain throughout the afternoon.