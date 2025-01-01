Met Office issues Yellow Weather Warning for South Shields with risk of injuries
The Met Office has issued a Yellow Weather Warning for ice for South Shields with the risk of injuries from slips and falls.
The warning is in place from 4pm today (January 1) until 10am tomorrow.
A Met Office spokesperson said: “There will be icy surfaces leading to some difficult travel conditions.
“There will probably be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with the risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.”
The current Met Office forecast shows temperatures in South Shields are set to plummet to minus one degrees Celsius in the early hours of tomorrow morning with a wind chill of minus six.
