Met Office predicts when North East will see another warm spell

The last few days have seen temperatures across the North East hit levels we haven’t seen in months, but how long do we need to wait for a return?

Beaches, parks and beer gardens were packed last week and into the weekend as the North East enjoyed the best weather we have seen in a long time.

After a prolonged period of cold, dark days over the winter, the clocks have changed and sunny conditions have returned to our corner of the country.

April may be known for bringing spring showers, but this year the new month has brought a mini heatwave. | National World

However, the mini heatwave we saw last week is now coming to an end which made us wonder when similar conditions will return.

The Met Office forecast is predicting a cooler week as conditions return to normality with Monday’s high of 15°C expected to be the peak of the temperatures throughout the week.

Daily highs of between 13°C - 14°C are expected through the rest of this week with cloudy skies and the chance of light showers on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

The medium range forecast, which runs until the final weekend of April says: “ Mixed conditions across the UK at the start of this period and the first weekend.

“Showers or longer spells of rain are likely across many regions, these heavy at times with a risk of hail and thunder, perhaps accompanied by strong winds. Some drier and brighter interludes are also likely at times, but probably with large amounts of cloud. Temperatures will likely be near normal overall.

“Into the following week, a similar pattern is likely at first with unsettled conditions at times with a risk of some heavy rain or showers. Later in the week settled weather is expected to become more prevalent, with more in the way of dry, sunny weather developing.

“Temperatures will probably be around normal or slightly above.”

Heading into May, the long range forecast suggests “a good deal of settled weather” with high pressure weather systems expected to return, resulting in similar conditions to those we have seen over the last few days.

