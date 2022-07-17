Met Office updates heat warning for the North East as temperatures in the region expected to surge past 30°C

Last week, the forecaster issued its first ever Red warning, with temperatures set to surge as high as 40°C in some parts of the country.

And while the North East has fallen outside the area expected to be worst affected, it has been made the subject of an Amber alert covering all of England and Wales, as well as large areas of Scotland.

Temperatures could hit 30°C in coastal areas tomorrow (Monday, July 18).

But the heat is not expected to peak until Tuesday (July 19), when some areas, such as Durham City, could see the mercury top out 35°C, while Chester-le-Street, where England are due to take on South Africa in the first of a three-match one day international (ODI) cricket series against South Africa, could reach as high as 32°C.

Public health chiefs have urged families and workers to take precautions against the sun during the heat.

Top tips include:

*Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol

*Staying indoors or in the shade

*Stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, if possible

*Applying sunscreen regularly

*Wearing hats and light, loose cotton clothes

Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus has also urged travellers to take care by keeping carriage windows open and ensuring priority seating available for those who need it.