Storm Franklin: The Met Office forecast as strong winds and heavy rain set to hit UK

An extended Yellow weather warning for wind covering much of the UK has been issued, with the storm expected to bring high winds through tonight (Sunday, February 20) and into tomorrow (Monday, February 21).

Within the yellow warning area, wind gusts will be between 65 and 75mph in coastal areas, and 50-60mph further inland.

The centre of Storm Franklin will track eastwards over the north of Scotland from early Monday morning, with the highest winds expected on the southern flank of the system.

It will then clear into the North Sea on Monday morning, but high winds will continue to be felt for most throughout the day, as is reflected in the Yellow alert.

Andy Page, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “Following the significant impacts of Storm Eunice on Friday, Storm Franklin will bring further high winds for many late on Sunday and into Monday, although not on the same scale as Eunice.

“Coastal areas of Northern Ireland, especially on that north coast, will get the strongest wind gusts, which could be around 80mph in a few places

The country has seen a week of high winds and heavy rain thanks to Storms Dudley and Eunice - but more could be on the way with Franklin.

"Amber and Yellow wind warnings have been issued, and people should remain cautious ahead of the system that will bring 50-60mph wind gusts for much of the UK from late on Sunday and through Monday.”

A Yellow Weather Warning is also in force for the North West of England, with heavy rain expected through much of Sunday.

Some associated snow is possible in Scotland and the north of England late on Sunday and into Monday.

The highest accumulations will be in the high ground, though snow is also possible in some lower ground in the north.

The North East is expected to be spared the worst of the storm, with the Yellow warning not currently covering the region.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis added: “Drivers will be glad to see the back of Storm Eunice but it looks like conditions on the roads will remain challenging right through the weekend.

"It’s important drivers don’t take any chances, so we urge them to slow down and leave plenty of space.

“If conditions get particularly bad again, people should consider postponing their journeys.”

