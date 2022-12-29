According to the latest long range weather forecast from the Met Office, which covers Monday, January 2 – Wednesday, January 11, rain is initially expected to dominate the North.

But eastern areas will see “drier and brighter spells”, which could spare the North East some of the wetter conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it falls, snow is likely to be “restricted to higher ground in Scotland”.

A cold snap brought snow to the region in December

However, later into the period, strong winds could combine with cold, showery spells, possibly leading to snow in the North.

More “changeable weather” is expected between Thursday, January 12 – Thursday, January 26, with forecasters claiming “brief cold spells from the north are possible at times”

Advertisement Hide Ad

This could could bring snow showers to the north, but milder conditions are “likely to be more prevalent”.

Despite a chilly end to the year, provisional Met Office data has suggested 2022 was the UK’s warmest on record.