The Coronation bank holiday is set to remain cloudy for celebrations with potential for rain showers. The Met Office have shared their forecast for the next few days which covers the bank holiday on Monday, May 8.

The North East is preparing to celebrate King Charles’ coronation on Saturday, May 6, with many street parties set to take place. The weather is set to start getting warmer towards the weekend with temperatures set to be in the mid teens.

Friday’s, May 5 weather is set to have rainy patches throughout the afternoon with high temperatures reaching 14°C with lows of 8°C. The coronation day on Saturday, May 6 will be cloudy all day but will reach highs of 10°C and lows of 9°C.

Sunday’s, May 7 weather will remain cloudy for South Shields with temperatures reaching 14°C and low temperatures of 10°C. Monday, May 8 will be the hottest day of the weekend with temperatures set to reach highs of 15°C and lows of 10°C but the weather will continue to remain overcast.

The Met Office have issued their weather update for South Shields for the coronation weekend