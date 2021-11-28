North East continues to feel the impact of Storm Arwen as clean-up operations continue
Local authorities in the North East are continuing their work in the aftermath of Storm Arwen after extensive damage and disruption across the region.
Roads were closed, events were cancelled and some transport services suspended as a result of the strong winds and sleet which first arrived in the region on Friday, November 26.
Work is continuing across the North East to clear debris and repair damage caused, while some homes in the region are still without power as a result of the extreme weather.
Northern Powergrid is working to restore supply to those affected, with teams continuing to work through hundreds of incidents as of Sunday afternoon (November 28).
Meanwhile, after a freezing kick-off to Sunday, the Met Office is also expecting a frosty start for the region on Monday with wintry showers – but there will be less wind and hopefully some sunny spells too.
Last updated: Sunday, 28 November, 2021, 18:41
- A frosty start forecast for Monday, November 29 with an ice warning for some areas
- Northern Powergrid continues work to support affected homes in the region
- North East local authorities continue to support families with clean-up operations
▪️ Clean-up work is continuing across the region as a result of damage caused by Storm Arwen on Friday and Saturday. Buildings and trees were left damaged by high winds, with both families and businesses affected.
▪️ Northern Powergrid teams are still working through hundreds of incidents as premises across the region lost power during the storm.
▪️ Tyne and Wear Metro services resumed between South Shields and St James on Sunday afternoon, with trains later starting between South Gosforth and Park Lane. It’s hoped the full network will be back in action on Monday.
▪️ Rail services were not running north of Newcastle on Saturday and Sunday, with customers urged to rearrange travel where possible.
▪️ Icy conditions across the region on Sunday morning, with an ice warning from the Met Office.
▪️ A frosty start expected on Monday with a further ice alert in some parts of the North East.
Care home praised after stepping in to help mum with roof repair
De Bruce Court care home in Jones Street, Hartlepool, was among the buildings affected by the high winds after part of its roof collapsed.
A wooden plank from the debris also landed on the roof of Toyah Scott’s house nearby.
⚠️ An update from South Tyneside Council
A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said on Sunday afternoon: “Crews have been working round the clock and have made significant progress, but the storm has had a major impact on the borough and there is still a lot more to be done.”
Support for those affected by water supply issues in Berwick
A further update on Metro services
Recap: Videos from the region after Storm Arwen arrived in the North East
It’s been a weekend unlike any other with a Red weather warning for wind issued by the Met Office on Friday - which was then downgraded to Amber and Yellow on Saturday. Here’s some video footage recorded by our team across the weekend.
Northern Powergrid works to restore supply across the region
Pictures from Colin Thompson of damage across South Shields
Our thanks to Colin Thompson for sharing these photographs of damage in Temple Park and King George Road, South Shields, following the strong winds of Storm Arwen over the weekend.
📰 Updated report on Metro network as more services resume
Metro services have resumed on the line between St James and South Shields as Nexus confirms it will work to restore a full service to the network ‘for Monday morning’.
👀 How’s that for a view!
