These are some of the top photos of the snowy weather we've seen over the last few days.

North East snow: The best eight photos from across the region of this week's snowy weather

Some areas may have been impacted more than others, but even the smallest amount of snow can make the North East look fantastic!

By Jason Button
1 hour ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 5:01pm

This week has seen weather warnings issued, extended and changed but one thing has stayed the same – how amazing the North East looks following snowfall.

These are some of the top photos we’ve been sent showing off the beauty of the region in the cold weather over the last few days.

Beamish Museum in County Durham was hit with wintry weather this week.

1. Snowy scenes

Photo: Beamish Museum

The valley Beamish Museum sits in is ideal for snow and the site looked stunning!

2. Snowfall at Beamish

Photo: Beamish Museum

Durham Cathedral has seen plenty of snowy weather over the years, but it never loses its charm.

3. Durham Cathedral

Photo: Alex Elliott / NNP

This Wallsend pet was having the time of its life in the snow this week!

4. It's a dog's life

Photo: Will Walker / NNP

