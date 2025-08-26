North East weather forecast following a warm August Bank Holiday weekend

Following a sunny Bank Holiday weekend, will we see more of the same this week in the North East?

The August Bank Holiday weekend brought sunny spells and warm temperatures to the North East.

Many will be hoping that the good weather sticks around, especially with it being the last week of the six-week school holidays.

According to Met Office forecasters, the region will continue to see sunny spells but there could also be rain and thundery showers.

The Met Office website states: “Sunny spells and showers through this period.

This is what to expect from the North East weather this week. | National World

“Showers will occasionally be heavy, with the odd rumble of thunder, mainly Thursday and Friday. Perhaps drier for some Saturday.

“Temperatures near normal.”

This is what you can expect from the North East weather this week:

Tuesday, August 26

Tuesday is expected to start with some rainy spells but forecasters do see this clearing up as we head into the afternoon.

Sunny weather is predicted, although there could be some cloud covering before we see clear skies this evening.

According to the Met Office, the North East will experience daily highs of 25°C.

Wednesday, August 27

Wednesday is expected to start off bright, with the odd cloudy spell as we head throughout the morning.

Forecasters are predicting that the weather will turn cloudy and overcast by mid-afternoon, with heavy rain showers also expected.

The weather could brighten slightly as we head into the evening, with daily highs of 22°C forecast.

Thursday, August 28

Much like Wednesday, Met Office forecasters are also expected Thursday to start off with some bright spells.

Once again though, the weather is forecast to take a turn and we could see some rain showers throughout Thursday.

The wet weather is predicted to continue into Thursday night before clearing up in the early hours of Friday morning.

Daily highs of 20°C are expected.

Friday, August 29

According to the Met Office, the North East could see a cloudy start to Friday, with the odd sunny spell.

Much like the previous few days, there is a chance the region could see some rain showers into the afternoon and early evening.

Friday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with daily highs of 19°C forecast.