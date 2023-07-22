The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain which covers the majority of the North East for this weekend.

The warning was initially put in place on Saturday morning and is currently in place to start at midnight on the morning of Sunday, June 23 and last 24 hours into the start of Monday, July 24.

Warnings for the period of weather put in place by the Met Office include the chance of spray and standing water on roads, which may cause drivers issues behind the wheel while anyone taking public transport may experience delays.

North East weather: Met office issues yellow weather warning for Newcastle, South Shields and more(Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Forecasts from the weather group are predicting rain to begin in the early hours of Sunday morning and run throughout the majority of the day before coming to an end at around 5pm. Temperatures are expected to remain at around 14°C for the majority of the day.

Much of northern England is covered by the warning, which is in place from coast to coast across the nation from around Sheffield and Manchester to Hartlepool. The area continues further up the North East coast with South Tyneside, North Tyneside, Newcastle and more expected to be impacted. The warning does not include any areas north of Amble in Northumberland.

Yellow weather warnings are used to make people aware of potential light impacts due to weather, such as travel delays or general disruption of day-to-day activities. It is the least severe type of warning

