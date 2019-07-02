Pollen count warning as forecasters predict 'very high' levels across the North East
Advice for hay fever suffers as pollen count set to rise to ‘very high’ in the region.
It’s not good news for hay fever suffers across the North East as the already high pollen levels are due to soar over the next few days.
The Met Office says the pollen count in the region is due to rise to ‘very high’ on Wednesday, July 3.
Allergy sufferers will see tree and weed pollen at very low levels but grass pollen is forecast to be ‘very high’.
What medication can hay fever suffers take to ease symptoms?
Official advice from the Met Office says: “Many people rely on antihistamines, which can prevent the allergic reaction from happening, and corticosteroids, which reduce any inflammation and swelling caused by the pollen allergy.
“Eye drops can also help. Over-the-counter treatments should be sufficient to ease your hay fever symptoms, but if you are experiencing more severe symptoms, you should speak to your GP.”
What steps can you take to try combat the allergic reaction?
Advice from the NHS suggests the following methods to try reduce your pollen intake:
Put Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen
Wear wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen getting into your eyes
Shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off
Stay indoors whenever possible
Keep windows and doors shut as much as possible
Vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth
Buy a pollen filter for the air vents in your car and a vacuum cleaner with a special HEPA filter