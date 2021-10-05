See canoeist paddling down Tyne Dock as flooding hits South Shields seafront and causes Metro suspension

Heavy rainfall has caused problems across the borough, with Tyne Dock particularly seriously affected.

Gazette photographer Stu Norton has been out and about to capture the chaos – and even spotted one intrepid soul taking to his kayak to cross the flooded A194 outside Kennedy’s pub.

The heavy rainfall has affected the seafront too, with South Shields amphitheatre flooded.

And flooding hit public transport, with Metro services suspended between Jarrow and South Shields and Pelaw and Brockley Whins.

Go North East bus services were accepting Metro tickets but both stretches of line have now reopened.

Heavy rain causes flooding at Tyne Dock at Kennedy's pub on the junction of South Eldon Street and Temple Town with a paddle boarder taking to the water.

Clearing up at the back of the amphitheatre

The roundabout at Tyne Dock is submerged

The seafront amphitheatre is flooded