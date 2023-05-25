News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos

South Shields bank holiday Met Office weather forecast: city to experience milder temperatures and cloud

People planning on enjoying the spring bank holiday will be disappointed to hear that an overcast weekend is on the way.

Rebecca Braybrook
By Rebecca Braybrook
Published 25th May 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read

The bank holiday weekend is almost here and many will be making plans on how to enjoy their three day weekend. The Met Office has now shared its forecast for the next few days which covers Monday ,May 29.

South Shields  will be preparing for a long weekend and with milder weather on its way. May is set to end on a mild note with temperatures sitting at around 15°C for the next week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It looks like the summer is finally upon us and the warmer weather looking more likely towards the end of next weekend. Most of the UK is set to bask in sunshine and higher temperatures over the next few weeks.

However, the UK is not set for an intense heatwave that has been reported by some media outlets. Neil Armstong, the Met Office’s chief forecaster, said: “If you have heard media hyperbole that a heatwave driven by an African plume will bring intense heat to the UK in the next few days you are going to be disappointed – this isn’t true.

Most Popular

“However, if you are looking forward to a spell of largely fine, sunny and warm conditions across the majority of the UK, then you are going to be in luck.” Here is the Met Office weather forecast for South Shields during the spring bank holiday (Monday, May 29).

What is the weather forecast in South Shields for bank holiday monday?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outlook for Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28

On Friday (May 26), fog and low cloud that had appeared overnight will soon clear to leave a mostly dry day with a few sunny spells. The odd shower is expected with highs of 15°C and lows of 11°C

Saturday (May 27) will start off bright but clouds will increase over the rest of the day. It’s expected to be dry with highs of 20°C and lows of 12°C.

It’s a disappointing Sunday (May 28) with a cloudy and breezy day and a risk of a few showers. Temperatures will reach 12°C with lows of 10°C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Outlook for Monday, May 29

Monday will be overcast, with potential sunny spells by late afternoon. Temperatures will reach highs of 14°C, with lows of 9°C.

Related topics:Met OfficeWeather forecastSouth Shields