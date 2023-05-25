The bank holiday weekend is almost here and many will be making plans on how to enjoy their three day weekend. The Met Office has now shared its forecast for the next few days which covers Monday ,May 29.

South Shields will be preparing for a long weekend and with milder weather on its way. May is set to end on a mild note with temperatures sitting at around 15°C for the next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It looks like the summer is finally upon us and the warmer weather looking more likely towards the end of next weekend. Most of the UK is set to bask in sunshine and higher temperatures over the next few weeks.

However, the UK is not set for an intense heatwave that has been reported by some media outlets. Neil Armstong, the Met Office’s chief forecaster, said: “If you have heard media hyperbole that a heatwave driven by an African plume will bring intense heat to the UK in the next few days you are going to be disappointed – this isn’t true.

“However, if you are looking forward to a spell of largely fine, sunny and warm conditions across the majority of the UK, then you are going to be in luck.” Here is the Met Office weather forecast for South Shields during the spring bank holiday (Monday, May 29).

What is the weather forecast in South Shields for bank holiday monday?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlook for Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28

On Friday (May 26), fog and low cloud that had appeared overnight will soon clear to leave a mostly dry day with a few sunny spells. The odd shower is expected with highs of 15°C and lows of 11°C

Saturday (May 27) will start off bright but clouds will increase over the rest of the day. It’s expected to be dry with highs of 20°C and lows of 12°C.

It’s a disappointing Sunday (May 28) with a cloudy and breezy day and a risk of a few showers. Temperatures will reach 12°C with lows of 10°C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Outlook for Monday, May 29