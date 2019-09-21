South Shields expected to welcome back warmer temperatures over the weekend
Early fog and mist are expected to make way for long periods of sunshine across the North East this weekend.
The Met Office has suggested it could be as warm as 22 °C in the region today, but its prediction charts say it is likely to be between 14 °C and 16 °C up until 7pm, when it will begin to cool.
Its team has also said it become increasingly windy along the coast and breezy inland, with sunny intervals throughout the day.
After today’s sunrise at 6.49am and sunset at 7.09pm, the sunrise on Sunday is due at 6.51am.
The outlook for Sunday to Tuesday is that it will be warm with an increasing risk of showers tomorrow, when it is expected to be 16 °C at its hostest, and the rain could be locally heavy from around 7pm, when there is a 40% chance of a shower.
Some cloud cover is also expected as the weekend enters its second day, with temperatures of between 13 °C and 16 °C.
On Monday it will be largely dry, brightening up later on before heavy rain moves in overnight, with cloud and sunny intervals by lunchtime.
There will be sunshine and light showers on Tuesday, with the rain expected to be occasionally heavy and it will be cloudy by late morning.
The Met Office has said that through the remainder of September we will see a mixture of changeable says with sunny spells and showers, with grey skies and more persistent rainfall.