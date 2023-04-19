South Shields is set to see the end of the sunny weather this week as cloud begins to make its way across the UK. The North East has been enjoying the warmer weather as much of the UK experienced a ‘mini-heatwave’.

After months of cold and wet weather, the turn into spring finally began to appear with many parts of the country looking forward to temperatures in the mid 20s towards the end of April. However parts of the UK could face snow showers again this weekend as temperatures drop below double figures once again.

Whilst this won’t be the case for the South Shields area, temperatures are still set to drop as the cloudy weather returns. According to the Met Office, the warmest day this week will be Friday April 21, with temperatures set to reach 11°C.

After a sunny day on Thursday, April 20, clouds will begin to move in across the area which will see temperatures beginning to lower.

The high temperature in South Shields today (April 19) will be 11°C with a low temperature of 7°C. After clouds clear, there will be long sunny spells for most of the afternoon until sunset at 8:17pm.

Tomorrow (April 20) will see the weather remaining warm with highs of 10°C with lows of 8°C. After a dry day, cloudy spells will begin to move in towards the end of the day.

After an overcast Friday (April 21) with high temperatures of 11°C temperatures will begin to drop on Saturday (April 22) to highs of 10°C with cloudy weather set to continue. The low for Friday will be 8°C and the same on Saturday.

The grey skies are set to worsen on Sunday (April 23) with temperatures reaching 9°C and low temperatures set to drop to 6°C. Temperatures are set to dip as a new week begins with heavy overcast skies on Monday and Tuesday.

South Shields will see cloudy weather roll in over the weekend