South Shields weather: Calm before the storm as sunshine forecast ahead of weekend rain

Tired of the recent wet weather? Well, Thursday, August 8 could be a day to take advantage of the sunshine.

By Debra Fox
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 07:27

Met Office forecasters are predicting a bright day across South Tyneside on Thursday with a few clouds and little chance of rain.

Maximum temperatures are estimated to be at 18°C around lunchtime and heading into the early evening. A great day for a trip outdoors or a sit in the garden!

But we need to make the most of it, as there’s more heavy rain on the way for Friday, August 9 and throughout the weekend.

Much of the UK is set to get a soaking on Friday and Saturday, August 10. The Met Office has issued Yellow weather warnings for rain on both days.

The forecast added: “Frequent showers on Saturday, some heavy and long-lived with thunder at times.

“Further showers on Sunday, again heavy at times. Remaining wet on Monday with outbreaks of heavy rain.”

What will the weather be like in South Shields today?