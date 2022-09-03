Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside is set for some cloud and showers in the week ahead – just in time for children to return to the classroom as the new school year gets underway.

Let’s take a closer look at the Met Office outlook for between September 5 and September 9, with forecasters predicting temperatures close to or just above average in the coming days.

Monday, September 5: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon. Temperatures between 16°C and 19°C

Tuesday, September 6: Cloudy changing to light showers in the afternoon. Temperatures between 15°C and 19°C.

Wednesday, September 7: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Temperatures between 14°C and 19°C.

Thursday, September 8: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Temperatures between 13°C and 18°C.