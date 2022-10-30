South Shields weather forecast for the run-up to Bonfire Night - see what the Met Office says is in store
It has been a very mild end to October for Halloween and half term.
But what does the weather have in store for this week in the run up to this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations?
Temperatures in South Shields are set to continue to stay above average for the time of year this week as people prepare to enjoy the annual fireworks traditions.
Here is the forecast for the next six days provided by the Met Office for the town.
Monday, October 31, is due to be another very mild day with temperatures reaching up to 15C. It is set to remain dry with plenty of sunshine in between the clouds expected for most of the day.
Tuesday, November 1, will be slightly cooler at around 13C and the day is predicted to get off to a wet start with heavy rain from early in the morning until around midday. The afternoon is due to be cloudy but mainly dry.
Wednesday, November 2, is due to have a bright start, but cloudy in the afternoon with the chance of a light shower later in the evening. Still feeling mild at 13C.
Thursday, November 3, is due to be sunny in the morning with cloudy intervals in the afternoon. It will feel slightly cooler at around 11C, but should stay dry.
Friday, November 4, should see the sun breaking through in the morning, followed by another cloudy afternoon and the temperature again 11C.
Guy Fawkes’ Night on Saturday, November 5, is forecast to be dry, bright and largely sunny all day with the temperature again staying above average at 13C.