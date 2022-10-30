But what does the weather have in store for this week in the run up to this year’s Bonfire Night celebrations?

Temperatures in South Shields are set to continue to stay above average for the time of year this week as people prepare to enjoy the annual fireworks traditions.

Here is the forecast for the next six days provided by the Met Office for the town.

We take a closer look at what the weather has in store for South Shields this week.

Monday, October 31, is due to be another very mild day with temperatures reaching up to 15C. It is set to remain dry with plenty of sunshine in between the clouds expected for most of the day.

Tuesday, November 1, will be slightly cooler at around 13C and the day is predicted to get off to a wet start with heavy rain from early in the morning until around midday. The afternoon is due to be cloudy but mainly dry.

Wednesday, November 2, is due to have a bright start, but cloudy in the afternoon with the chance of a light shower later in the evening. Still feeling mild at 13C.

Thursday, November 3, is due to be sunny in the morning with cloudy intervals in the afternoon. It will feel slightly cooler at around 11C, but should stay dry.

Friday, November 4, should see the sun breaking through in the morning, followed by another cloudy afternoon and the temperature again 11C.