South Shields weather forecast: Sunny skies on the horizon - but this is when the rain is due
The sun will have his hat on in South Shields on Monday, August 5 – but is it going to stay that way?
Met Office forecast predicts warm weather for South Tyneside, with top temperatures of 21°C expected over lunchtime and as we head into the afternoon.
It’s set to be a sunny day, with little cloud, so it could be a great time to head outdoors for some fun with the family.
But is the thunder and lightning, which hit the region on Sunday, August 4, the last of it for the week?
It will stay clear as we head into Tuesday, August 6 – but be warned; there’s a chance of rain in South Shields, while forecast for elsewhere in the region predicts thunderstorms.
Forecasters say we are most likely to see showers between 12pm and 7pm on Tuesday. Make sure you take a rain coat!