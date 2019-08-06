South Shields weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit the town
It may still be mild out there – but Met Office forecasters have predicted a wet day in South Tyneside with the latest weather report.
Thunderstorms are expected to hit the much of the North East on Tuesday, August 6 with the highest chance of storms between 2pm and 4pm.
But South Shields is set to escape the worst of the storms, with heavy showers forecast between 1pm and 3pm.
Temperatures will stay warm with highs of 19°C throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
As we head into Wednesday, August 7 and the rest of the week, we can expect some further bouts of sun – along with some more of the wet stuff too.
Rain is currently forecast on Friday, August 9 and Saturday, August 10.
The best day for heading outdoors? So far, forecasters have us signed up for a bright and sunny day on Sunday, August 11. It’s set to be 18°C