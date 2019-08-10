South Shields weather: Hour-by-hour forecast for wet weekend
It’s set to be a wet weekend across the board in the North East - and South Tyneside is no exception.
Yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms have been issued by the Met Office, so whatever your plans are it would be best to take a rain coat.
We have taken a look at the hour-by-hour for South Tyneside to see what’s in store – here’s what you need to know for Saturday.
10am: 10% chance of rain
11am: 20% chance of rain
12pm: 10% chance of rain
1pm: 10% chance of rain
2pm: 50% chance of rain
3pm: 70% chance of rain
4pm: 80% chance of rain
5pm: 40% chance of rain
6pm: 30% chance of rain
7pm: 60% chance of rain
8pm: 10% chance of rain
9pm: 20% chance of rain
10pm: 40% chance of rain
11pm: 10% chance of rain
Heavy rain is also forecast for Sunday, August 11.