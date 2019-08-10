What's the weather due to be like in South Shields on Saturday, August 10?

Yellow weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms have been issued by the Met Office, so whatever your plans are it would be best to take a rain coat.

We have taken a look at the hour-by-hour for South Tyneside to see what’s in store – here’s what you need to know for Saturday.

10am: 10% chance of rain

Yellow weather warnings are forecast for the North East.

11am: 20% chance of rain

12pm: 10% chance of rain

1pm: 10% chance of rain

2pm: 50% chance of rain

3pm: 70% chance of rain

4pm: 80% chance of rain

5pm: 40% chance of rain

6pm: 30% chance of rain

7pm: 60% chance of rain

8pm: 10% chance of rain

9pm: 20% chance of rain

10pm: 40% chance of rain

11pm: 10% chance of rain