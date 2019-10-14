South Shields weather: sunny spells will begin the week, but heavy showers are moving in from the south.
Dry and sunny spells are predicted but heavy and persistent rain is on it’s way.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 08:38 am
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 12:52 pm
Monday, October 14 will see a dry start to the day with light winds and hazy sunshine. Clouds will move in from the south in the afternoon, but the weather is predicted to remain bright and sunny, with maximum temperature 13°C.
Tonight will see an increase of clouds, with rain moving in from the south, persistent and at times heavy rain is to be expected. The rain will become light an patchy into the early hours of Tuesday morning.
Tuesday, October 15 will see patchy rain, but the weather is expected to brighten up, clouds will break through the day revealing sunny spells in the afternoon with the occasional rain shower, maximum temperature 14°C.
The rest of the week is expected to be breezy with rain, and sunshine in the afternoons.