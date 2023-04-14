A ‘soft’ heatwave is expected to arrive at the end of April and May, seeing some parts of the country experience temperatures in the mid 20s. Whilst this isn’t the case for the South Shields area, Wearside will benefit from warmer weather.

According to the Met Office, the warmest day in the area next week will be 13°C on Monday, April 17. The rest of the week will be slightly milder, with the average high temperature reaching 10°C, but it will remain largely sunny throughout.

The Met Office long-term forecast says: “However, most places staying dry with sunny spells. Light or moderate winds, feeling warm for most but cooler near northern Sea coasts. Thereafter, much of the UK is likely to be under the influence of high pressure producing fine, dry conditions.”

Jim Dale, a senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, told the Daily Express there’s a real possibility of temperatures hitting mid-20s from April 15. He said: "We do get heat waves in April, it does happen.

“It’ll be a soft heatwave for the second half of April, it could get somewhere in the mid-20s pushing to May, in that general direction. I can’t be overly detailed at the moment, but the signs are there for this kind of change - it’s when you see the charts going in that direction."

