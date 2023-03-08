South Tyneside is still under a yellow weather warning for ice and snow as temperatures could feel as low as -5°C today (March 8). This comes as the North East of England, North West of England and Yorkshire are now under a level three cold weather alert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) .

The current cold weather alert from the UKHSA is in place from 1am on Monday March 6 to midnight on Thursday March 9. But, despite the alert expiring tomorrow (March 9), the Met Office warns that ‘disruptive snow’ could arrive in South Shields by the end of the week.

For March 8, the Met Office says: “A very cold and frosty start with clear skies through the morning. Becoming cloudier from midday with scattered snow showers, mostly along exposed windward coasts, but some pushing inland at times. Light winds. Maximum temperature 3°C.”

Snow is set to arrive in the region between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, and then once again between 11pm and midnight. Thursday will see a brief flurry of snow at 10am, and Friday at 3am. No snow is expected over the weekend.

The current Met Office weather warning in South Tyneside is in place until 10 am on Wednesday, March 8. There is also a yellow weather warning for snow in the area, most notably Newcastle that lasts until Friday. The South Shields area has narrowly avoided this. According to the Met Office, here’s what you can expect from the yellow weather warning for snow and ice.

The Met Office has issued a warning as deep snow is expected

