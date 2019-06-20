South Shields weather: What's the forecast for Thursday, June 20
The Met Office predicts cloud and rain changing to sun for Thursday, June 20 in South Shields and the wider borough.
What will the weather be like in South Tyneside today?
A cloudy start with some showery outbreaks. Mid morning will be brighter with sunny spells and scattered showers. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
What will the weather be like tonight?
The weather will become dry with clear skies and light winds. The odd shower may pass at around 3pm. Minimum temperature 10 °C.
Will the weather improve for Friday, June 21?
More showers are possible but generally dry with sunny spells and cloud later. Maximum temperature 18 °C.
What is the weather looking forward to the weekend?
Cloud and wind will continue throughout the weekend with some rain overnight.