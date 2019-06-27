South Tyneside enjoys summer sun as weekend temperatures expected to soar
South Tyneside was quick to enjoy the summer sun as it made a belated return.
By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 27 June, 2019, 17:46
Our photographer was out and about as dog walkers, surfers, flowers and sun lovers in general basked in the sunshine.
Temperatures locally are expected to remain at 20 degrees Celsius on Friday before rocketing to 25 degrees Celsius on Saturday and dipping slightly to 20 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
