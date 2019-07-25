South Tyneside heatwave: Thousands descend on North East coastline on UK's hottest day of the year as temperatures soar
South Tyneside’s beaches and parks have proved popular as residents and visitors make the most on the scorching weather this week.
On Thursday, July 25, temperatures topped 28°C as the UK sweltered in the extreme heat.
It’s been a record breaking day with the Met Office reporting temperatures in southern England reaching reached 38.1°C – setting a new record for the highest July temperature recorded in the UK.
It topped the previous record of 36.7°C set in Heathrow in 2015 and was close to beating the all-time UK temperature record of 38.5°C, recorded in Faversham in August 2003.
Although at around 28°C South Tyneside’s top temperature fell a whole 10°C below that of Cambridge, it was still a scorching day in the North.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The heat will also trigger thunderstorms and the Met Office has issued a yellow National Severe Weather Warning is in place on Thursday and Friday night.
Pictures show hundreds of people enjoying a day by the beach and taking a dip in the North Sea to cool down.
Owen Landeg, Principal Environmental Public Health Scientist at Public Health England said: “Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense and for many people spells of warmer weather are something they very much enjoy. However, for some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks.
“That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer.”