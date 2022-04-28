South Tyneside set for a dry May Day bank holiday weekend - but sun may be short supply

As we head into the Early May break (Friday, April 29 – Monday, May 2), the borough is in line for cloudy weather, with the odd spell of sunshine or rain to add some variety.

According to forecasters, temperatures should reach a high of about 16°C.

This is what you can expect from the weather in South Tyneside this bank holiday weekend, according to the Met Office:

Friday, April 29

The sun is likely to have its longest outing of the weekend over Friday, with sunshine predicted to break through the clouds from lunchtime until sunset, at about 8.30pm.

Temperatures are predicted to remain low however, barely breaking into double figures and peaking at 12°C.

Saturday, April 30

A cloudy start to the day is expected to continue through to early evening, although a high of 16°C is set to offer some silver lining to anyone venturing outside.

From about 7pm however, there is due to be an odds-on chance of rain for the rest of the night.

Temperatures should remain relatively mild though, hovering at about 11°C until at least 7pm.

Sunday, May 1

Saturday’s overnight rain is predicted to linger into Sunday morning, before drying out in time for lunch.

By 4pm, the sun may also have managed to break through, but while the weather could look brighter than the day before, temperatures are unlikely to prove a match, peaking at about 13°C.

Warnings of a medium pollen count could also set hay fever symptoms off.

Monday, May 2

Despite Sunday’s sunshine, Monday’s weather is forecast to be more similar to Saturday’s.

Cloud cover is expected to largely persist throughout the day.

Temperatures should peak at 15°C, but the mild conditions will also hang around for longer, with double digit readings of up to 14°C predicted well into the evening.

Pollen counts are also likely to remain at medium levels.

Tuesday, May 3