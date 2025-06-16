South Tyneside set to sizzle this week but how long will the hot sunny weather last?

South Tyneside looks set to sizzle this week as the heat looks set to rocket to temperatures more accustomed to the south of France than South Shields.

It’s certainly going to be a week in which to slap on the factor 30, but will the warm sunny conditions last until the weekend?

South Tyneside is set to enjoy warm sunny weather this week.

Checkout the Met Office forecast for South Shields for the next seven days.

Today is set to be warm and sunny, with morning cloud burning away to leave a sunny afternoon with temperatures rising to a balmy 24 degrees Celsius. There will be a moderate south westerly breeze, with the chance of rainfall forecast to be less than five percent throughout the day.

Tuesday is set to be a slightly cooler day with temperatures set to rise to 22 degrees Celsius in a moderate south westerly breeze. The chance of rain will once again be less than five percent throughout the day.

Wednesday is set to be a similar day of sunny spells and temperatures once again rising to 21 degrees Celsius. It will feel warmer in a light westerly wind. The chance of rain will be less than five percent throughout the morning and afternoon, increasing to 10 percent in the evening.

Thursday is set to be a clear and sunny day with temperatures rising to 22 degrees Celsius in light south easterly winds. The chance of rain is less that five percent throughout the day.

Friday is currently forecast to be the warmest day of the week with the mercury set to hit 27 degrees Celsius. There will be long spells of hot sunshine, with the chance of rain increasing from less than five percent in the morning to 10 percent by late afternoon and evening. Winds will be light and from the south east.

And what about the weekend...........

Saturday is set to be another hot day with temperatures rising to 25 degrees Celsius in light south easterly winds. There will be some light cloud around but there is also still plenty of sunshine in the forecast. The chance of rain varies between less than five percent and 10 percent throughout the course of the day.

Sunday will again see large amounts of sunshine in partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will rise to 23 degrees Celsius with the chance of rain forecast to be around 10 percent throughout the day. Winds will be light and from the west.

This is the Met Office forecast at the time of writing and is obviously subject to change.