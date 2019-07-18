South Tyneside Summer Festival 2019: What will the weather be like for the Lightning Seeds gig?
Rock band the Lightning Seeds will be performing as part of the South Tyneside Summer Festival 2019, at South Shields' Bents Park on Sunday 21 July.
The South Tyneside Summer Festival offers three months of entertainment at the South Shields seafront, with gates opening at approximately 12:45pm each Sunday.
But what will the weather be like for this Sunday’s gig?
The Met Office outlook for Saturday to Monday in the North East explains that it will be “a warm period. Bright, dry initially on Saturday, but some heavy, slow-moving and perhaps thundery showers later.
“Dry and largely sunny thereafter. Becoming breezy on Monday, and perhaps locally cloudy.”
Sunday (21 July)
Sunday is set to begin bright, with cloudy creeping in from around 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.
Sunday afternoon will then be cloudy, but remain dry throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 22C by 4pm.
The evening will be cloudy, but dry throughout. The temperature will remain warm throughout the evening, slowly dipping to 18C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 17C.
Long-term forecast
Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 23 July to Thursday 1 August said, “This period will tend to see a northwest to southeast split in the weather across the UK, with northwestern parts experiencing spells of rain, which could be heavy at times, as well as some periods of strong wind bringing a risk of coastal gales.