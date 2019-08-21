South Tyneside weather: Cloud will change to sun for a mild summers day
A cloudy start to Wednesday, August 21 will see sun shine down on South Tyneside with a small chance of rain.
What weather will we wake up to?
It will be a cloudy start which will soon turn brighter with some sunshine. Showers are unlikely in the morning and should only arrive by evening. Cloud will thicken later, especially by the coast, throughout the day. A maximum temperature of 20 °C should be expected.
The sunniest part of the day will be between 11am and 1pm when the sky is set to be at its clearest.
There’s good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen levels will be low.
Will the sun continue into the evening?
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
There is a 450% chance of rain in the evening between 8pm and 9pm but that isn’t expected to last too long.
The cloud and any outbreaks of rain will clear leaving most areas of South Tyneside feeling dry with some clear spells by the morning of Thursday, August 22. Expect a warmer day with a minimum temperature of 14 °C.
What is the weather for the rest of the week?
The weather is predicted to stay dry with some sunny spells later in the week. It will feel warm as we approach the Bank Holiday weekend, although an onshore breeze will keep the coastal areas cooler.
As the temperature is set to rise, thunder and heavy rain is forecast across the UK but we may not be hit by the worst of it.